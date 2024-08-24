German police search for assailant in festival stabbing that killed 3

Frankfurt: German police said on Saturday that they were still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.
The police said in a statement early on Saturday that eight were injured, five of them seriously. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.
"Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team," police said.
The attack occurred around 9:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.
