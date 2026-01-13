<p>New Delhi: The government on Tuesday dismissed claims by some Pakistani social media accounts that India has suspended trade operations with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>due to unrest in Iran, saying the reports were completely false.</p>.<p>It said that a fabricated letter is being circulated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-afghanistan-agree-to-establish-joint-committee-to-reopen-border-3852431">Pakistani </a>propaganda accounts on the matter.</p>.<p>Iran is witnessing widespread nationwide protests.</p>.Pakistan witnesses drop in terror attacks since Afghanistan border closure.<p>"A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran," PIB Fact Check said in a social media post.</p>.<p>In 2024-25, India's exports to Afghanistan stood at USD 318.91 million, while imports were aggregated at USD 689.81 million.</p>