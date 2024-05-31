Greece and Italy deny report on US plan to resettle migrants

A source at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office called the US network's story "completely misleading" but also confirmed that Italy and the US were in the early stages of discussing a very small-scale migrant exchange programme.

The US would take some migrants from Libya while "some European Mediterranean states would host a few dozen" asylum seekers from Latin America, the source said, adding Italy would be expected to take "around 20" Venezuelans of Italian origin.

A separate source at the interior ministry said: "Italy would never agree to relocate hundreds of people on its territory given the already very considerable efforts it is making in terms of welcoming migrants."