Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university

A 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father, then killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at his Prague university on Thursday before possibly killing himself, police said, marking the country's worst-ever mass shooting.

The government declared a day of mourning across the central European country for December 23 to remember the victims, decided at a special cabinet meeting with President Petr Pavel.

"I would express my great sadness along with helpless anger at the unnecessary loss of so many young lives," Pavel said.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to all relatives of the victims, to all who were at this tragic incident, the most tragic in the history of the Czech Republic."

Police -- who discovered a large arsenal of weapons at the downtown Prague Charles University building where the shooting took place -- were tipped off earlier in the day the suspect was likely heading to Prague from his town in the Kladno region outside the capital with intentions of taking his own life.

Shortly after that, the shooter's father was found dead.