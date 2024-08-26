Home
world

Gunmen kill 23 in southwest Pakistan after offloading them from buses, checking identities

Police has reached the spot and began shifting the bodies to the hospital. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 05:57 IST

Karachi: Armed men shot and killed at least 23 people in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province after offloading them from buses and checking their identities, according to media reports on Monday.

The incident happened in Balochistan’s Musakhel district.

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The dead were identified as belonging to Punjab province. The armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire, he said.

Police reached the spot and began shifting the bodies to the hospital. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

Published 26 August 2024, 05:57 IST
