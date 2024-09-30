Harris campaign raises $55 mln over two weekend events, campaign official says

Las Vegas: Kamala Harris' US presidential election campaign raised $55 million during two events this weekend, a campaign official said on Sunday. The Democratic candidate and US vice president raised $27 million at a fundraising event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Saturday that included remarks by former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a performance by “Rise Up” singer Andra Day, the official said.

Harris then drew $28 million for an event in downtown Los Angeles that included performances by Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey. Also spotted at the event were Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin and Stevie Wonder.

At the events, Harris spotlighted her economic policies, calling herself a capitalist and painting the stakes of the election in existential terms. She told donors she would win but also that she was the underdog in the race, with just weeks to go.