Harris interviews Walz, Kelly, Shapiro at her home for vice president pick

Harris' decision also influences the future direction of the Democratic Party, elevating the chosen candidate to the front of the line for future presidential contests.

Shapiro, one of the top contenders, has faced sharp criticism from the left, especially progressive groups and pro-Palestinian activists, over his support for Israel and his handling of college protests sparked by the war in Gaza.

"There must be a policy correction on Gaza and there must be a pro-working class policy agenda, including a Black agenda," said Nina Turner, co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign and a fellow at The Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy, a progressive research group. "Picking Governor Shapiro as a running mate risks closing that door."

His handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a longtime top aide has also been questioned, and labor groups including the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, that recently endorsed Harris for president, have criticized him for calls to expand voucher programs that allow public tax dollars to flow to private schools. Some labor groups have also criticized Kelly for opposing proposed legislation they argue would boost union organizing. Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, said that despite backing Harris for president, his 370,000-member union is not supporting Kelly or Shapiro as a potential running mate.

Walz has become a favorite of progressives and youth groups who enjoy his attacks on Trump.

At 60, Walz is just a year older than Harris, but critics say he looks much older, which could be a liability to a campaign that is rebounding from Biden's departure over concerns about his age.

Walz responded to this criticism on X, saying he looks the way he does because he was a high school teacher and "supervised the lunchroom for 20 years. You do not leave that job with a full head of hair. Trust me."