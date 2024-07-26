Harris joins TikTok, another sign of the app's value in reaching young voters

Her arrival is the latest sign of the site's growing importance for politicians seeking to reach young, highly online audiences. Although TikTok has fewer people on it in the United States than Facebook does, its demographics tilt far more heavily toward people under 35. More than a third of the 170 million people on TikTok say they use it to keep abreast of politics and political issues, according to a recent survey by Pew Research, a considerably higher share than those on Facebook or Instagram.