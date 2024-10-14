Harris re-centers final leg of campaign to address Black men's concerns with new economic proposals

<p>Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris unveiled new policy proposals aimed at Black men on Monday that include forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.</p><p>The Harris campaign and Democrats - including former President Barack Obama - have expressed deep concern about whether Black males will turn out on Nov 5 in numbers seen in past elections and whether they will support Harris or her Republican rival Donald Trump.</p><p>The new slate of policy proposals is part of an effort pushed by Harris to make a direct pitch at Black men and make them a more central part of her campaign during the final stretch. <em>Reuters</em> was first to report the plan.</p><p>The new policies include 1 million loans that are fully forgivable of up to $20,000 to entrepreneurs in underserved communities, and a promise to legalize recreational marijuana and help ensure Black entrepreneurs have access to the new industry.</p><p>Other proposals include boosting access to the cryptocurrency industry for Black Americans and launching a national health equity initiative focused on Black men that addresses diseases like sickle cell, which disproportionately impacts the community.</p>.Harris turns table on Trump, suggests he is 'weak and unstable' in pointed challenge.<p>While the plans cater to the Black community, Harris is seeking to emphasize how her economic proposals benefit all men.</p><p>If elected, Harris would be the second Black president and first Black woman in the office. Some Democrats view the vice president's relatively soft support from Black men as a significant concern in the election, while others argue the bloc is being scapegoated for broader weaknesses in her campaign.</p><p>Over a quarter of young Black men say they would support Trump in the election race, a September poll by the NAACP, the nation's largest civil rights organization, showed. President Joe Biden got about 80% of the Black male vote in 2020.</p><p>The policy roll out comes a day before Harris is expected to be interviewed by Charlamagne tha God, a comedian and author whose nationally syndicated radio show is popular with Black millennials. He is also an influential critic of the Biden administration.</p><p>Harris is also likely to touch on the new policy proposals when she travels to Erie County, Pennsylvania, on Monday.</p>