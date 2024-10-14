Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Harris re-centers final leg of campaign to address Black men's concerns with new economic proposals

Harris' new plan includes forgivable small business loans and also offers access to a legal recreational marijuana industry.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:07 IST
World newsUS newsUS Presidential ElectionsKamala HarrisvotersBlack

Follow us on :

Follow Us