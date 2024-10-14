Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Harris turns table on Trump, suggests he is 'weak and unstable' in pointed challenge

Her line of attack marked an attempt to turn the tables on Trump, who for months had suggested that President Joe Biden was too old to be president and accused him of hiding from the American people.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 06:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

Follow us on :

Follow Us