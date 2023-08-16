Hawaii Governor says death toll has surpassed 100

The fire is one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii’s history, and the nation’s deadliest wildfire since a blaze in northeast Minnesota killed hundreds of people in 1918. In an interview with CNN on Monday, Green said the death toll could still go up significantly, saying it could double in the next 10 days. He had said the day before that the number of missing is believed to be around 1,300. A precise death toll might not be known for weeks.