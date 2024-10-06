Hearing for indictment of jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his wife adjourned

<p>Lahore: The hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed without proceedings on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Toshakhana two case was scheduled to be heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while the 190 million pound reference was scheduled for a hearing by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, <em>Dunya News</em> reported.</p>.<p>The Toshakhana two case and the 190 million pound reference against Khan, 72, and Bushra, 50, were adjourned due to road closures.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>The next hearings are set for October 7 for the Toshakhana case and October 8 for the 190 million pound reference.</p>.<p>The court earlier this week deferred the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana Case 2 against cricketer-turned-politician Khan and his wife.</p>