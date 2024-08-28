Heat stroke risk won't stop Japan's ageing farmers as temperatures soar

Meiwa, Japan: The record high temperatures and sweltering weather that suffocated Japan this summer did not stop 77-year-old farmer Yasuyuki Kurosawa from tending his crops.

Kurosawa, who grows rice, cabbage, wheat and corn in Meiwa, a town in the eastern Gunma prefecture, is one of nearly a million predominantly elderly Japanese who still farm for a living, and who are at a greater risk that most people of falling ill, or even dying, from the heat.

"This is something that we cannot avoid, so we must do what we must do even if it's hot," he said.

Agriculture accounts for about 1 per cent of Japan's economy and almost 70 per cent of its 1.4 million farmers are aged 65 and above.

This July, the number of people working in farming and fishing who were taken to hospital due to heat stroke was 877, nearly five times the number in June, according to the fire and disaster management agency.