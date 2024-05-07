Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, two soldiers killed

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 04:33 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 04:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Beirut-Jerusalem: Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah, which has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006, have been engaged in daily cross-border strikes over the past six months, in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza.

Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 04:33 IST
World newsIsraelHezbollah

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT