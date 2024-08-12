High hopes in Israel for 'super hero' cocoa that survived frontline conditions

Eshkol Council, Israel: Farming can develop in mysterious ways. Israeli researchers learned about that when the war in Gaza seemed to have all but wrecked their work on a more resilient strain of the cocoa plant that could help alleviate a global shortage of the beans.

Just days after Israel's agriculture research centre, the Volcani Institute, sent 140 seedlings to a facility in southern Israel to study how this tropical plant could be grown in dry conditions, the area came under attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The October 7 assault that sparked the war in Gaza, paralysed southern Israel and left the facility shut down for months without electricity or irrigation.

"When we came back in January we saw everything around us, all the experiments that died," said Talli Ilani, a researcher at the R&D Darom site.

Everything except for 18 cocoa seedlings.