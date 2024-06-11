High-powered Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan soon, says Shehbaz Sharif

“A high-powered Chinese delegation will be visiting Pakistan soon,” Sharif told the federal cabinet members, according to Geo News.

Referring to some Chinese nationals killed in recent months in a terror attack near one of the dam sites in Pakistan, Sharif revealed that the Chinese side, on multiple occasions, raised their concerns.

“However, he reassured that the government prioritised the security issue at every step whether it be discussions at government-to-government or government-to-business or other high-level forums,” the report quoted him as saying.

Sharif met Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, during the trip, which he termed as “successful,” and, in a post on X handle of Pakistan's Prime Minister, more than 1,000 B2B meetings were held between Pakistani and Chinese businessmen and investors at the Pakistan China Business Forum in Shenzhen.

“Also, in order to make full use of the innovation and development in China's agricultural sector, the government of Pakistan will send 1,000 youths to China for professional training in this sector,” the post said.

Chinese company Huawei will provide technical and professional training in various fields of information technology to two lakh Pakistani youth every year, the post added.