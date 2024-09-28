Hindu minority's quest for political representation in Bangladesh as it mulls the idea of a political party

Dhaka: Hindu community leaders in Bangladesh are advocating for the formation of a dedicated political party, reflecting an urgent call for political representation to protect their rights and ensure their safety in an environment marked by instability and fear.

Hindu leaders from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) and other groups have been at the forefront of discussions about establishing a separate political party or demanding reserved parliamentary seats.

“There are currently three opinions that are being discussed in detail: first, going back to the separate electorate system from 1954; second, establishing a separate political party for Hindus; and third, reserving seats in Parliament for minorities,” BHBCOP presidium member Kajal Debnath told PTI.