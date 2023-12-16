Hispanic support for Trump raises red flag for Biden

It's a worrying trend for Democratic President Joe Biden as he prepares for a likely general election rematch with Trump in November 2024. Hispanics, who have typically leaned Democrat, are the largest minority in the U.S. electorate, making up almost a fifth of the population, and will play a pivotal role in a handful of swing states that will decide the election.

Take Arizona, where a tight race beckons.

A third of the population is Hispanic in the state, which Biden won by just 10,000 votes in the last presidential race. In the southwest district that Pena won last year, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 12 per cent.

In 2020, Trump's national share of Hispanic voters rose by 8 percentage points to 36 per cent, compared with the 2016 election, according to the non-partisan Pew Research Center.

More recently, a Reuters/Ipsos survey of almost 800 Hispanic adults carried out this month found Trump narrowly leading Biden in support, 38 per cent to 37 per cent. The survey results had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points in either direction.

"All the data we've seen since the 2016 elections suggests there's considerable weakening of Democratic support among Hispanics," said Ruy Teixeira, a veteran Democratic political analyst who has spent decades studying Hispanic voting trends.

Teixeira said Democrats have been focusing too heavily on issues including voting rights and how Trump posed a threat to democracy.

"They are dancing around the number one issue - high prices," he added. "It's not what working-class voters want out of a political party."

Such assertions are supported by a November survey carried out by UnidosUS, the largest Latino non-profit advocacy group, which found that the top issues for Hispanic voters are inflation, jobs and the economy.

Democrats reject suggestions they are focusing on the wrong issues. They point to heavy investment by the Biden campaign in the 2020 election, and the Democratic Party in the 2022 congressional elections, to run ads in key states on issues including job growth and improving the economy for working families.

Knocking on doors

Pena used a campaign strategy that Republicans have been executing for several years to attract more Hispanic voters: show visibility in working-class neighborhoods, run more Spanish-language TV and radio ads, open Spanish-speaking offices, and try to convince voters that Republicans can improve their lot more than Democrats.

The Republican National Committee opened Hispanic community centers in 19 states in 2022 - including two in Arizona - where volunteers were trained to door-knock and make calls in Spanish.

In Arizona, Republicans have backed legislation they believe appeals to working-class Hispanics, including the "Tamale bill" that would have relaxed rules around the selling of food made in home kitchens. The state's Democratic governor vetoed the measure this year on health-and safety grounds.

Pena said she knocked on hundreds of doors in working-class areas in small cities such as San Luis with a message focused on improving schools, lowering prices, and love of family. She heard worries from voters about social policies backed by many Democrats, including gender-neutral bathrooms in schools.

"They saw I was a Republican, and it was a new perspective for a lot of people," Pena said, because few had spoken at length to a Republican candidate before.

Pena's victory was a minor political earthquake in Arizona. Democrats expected to win both the district's seats, which would have created a 30-30 tie in the state House of Representatives, robbing Republicans of their majority.

Pena defeated Democrat Jesus Lugo Jr. by just over 3,000 votes, 4 per cent of the vote.

Democrats say they have made similar on-the-ground campaign efforts. Lugo, a social worker, told Reuters he ran on a platform of reducing homelessness, domestic violence, substance abuse, increasing mental health resources and criminal justice reform.