Hollywood pushes climate stories and solutions toward center stage

By Ali Juell

In a one-on-one conversation about climate change, US Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talked about growing clean energy production. But her counterpart wasn’t a policy wonk; it was Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

It was a typically atypical pairing at the Hollywood Climate Summit, putting a Washington power player with the director of a film that IMDB says grossed more than $824 million. The four-day event held this week highlighted how the entertainment industry can tell better climate stories while also addressing sustainability on set.

“We need help,” Granholm said to a theater of entertainment-industry workers, calling for assistance to accurately portray climate change and tell more stories focused on the energy transition. Doing so would help the public better understand what the future could look like.

The event’s programming also included film screenings and a variety of plant-based snacks, including eggless eggs and lox made from carrots. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences served as the backdrop for the environmental discussions.