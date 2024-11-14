Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hong Kong man jailed nearly 24 years for alleged bomb plot

The man, Ng Chi-hung, had been charged under the United Nations Anti-Terrorism Ordinance, for offences linked to a conspiracy to use explosives and firearms to endanger life.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 10:32 IST
World newsHong Kong

Follow us on :

Follow Us