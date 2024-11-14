Hong Kong man jailed nearly 24 years for alleged bomb plot

<p>Hong Kong: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hong-kong">Hong Kong</a>'s high court on Thursday sentenced a man to 23 years and 10 months in prison for being the leader of an alleged plot to attack police with explosives during the city's pro-democracy and anti-China protests in 2019.</p><p>The man, Ng Chi-hung, had been charged under the United Nations Anti-Terrorism Ordinance, for offences linked to a conspiracy to use explosives and firearms to endanger life.</p> .Hong Kong authorities say soil infection killed monkeys, as 11th dies.<p>Another defendant, the leader of a group known as the 'Dragon Slayers' which was active during the 2019 protests, was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment.</p><p>The long jail terms come amid a protracted national security clampdown by China in the global financial hub, and is the first time the UN anti-terrorism ordinance has been used in Hong Kong since 2002. </p>