How crypto money is poised to influence the election

The campaign has been receptive to the message, Cuban said in an email. In recent weeks, Biden officials have reached out to Coinbase and Ripple, asking to discuss crypto policy, four people familiar with those discussions said. Still, much of the industry appears to be coalescing around Trump. While the former president once said that bitcoin "seems like a scam" and has frequently been critical of the tech industry, he has made several supportive comments about crypto over the past month, promising to end the regulatory crackdown. On Tuesday, Trump met at Mar-a-Lago with executives from some of the world's largest bitcoin mining companies, including Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms.