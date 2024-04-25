How US allies are preparing for a possible second Trump term

Jeremi Suri, a presidential historian at the University of Texas, said meetings between candidates and diplomats were normal, but said he thought Trump's meeting with Orban and the call with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman were unusual.

Trump adviser Brian Hughes said: "Meetings and calls from world leaders reflect the recognition of what we already know here at home. Joe Biden is weak, and when President Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, the world will be more secure and America will be more prosperous."

The campaign did not respond in detail to questions about the other findings in this story, but campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said: "America's allies are anxiously hoping that President Trump will be re-elected."

GERMANY'S "BYPASS DIPLOMACY"

Much of the Trump outreach has been less direct than meetings with the candidate.

Germany has been building bridges with Trump's Republican base at a state level, reminding party officials that it invests heavily in US industry.

Mindful that Trump threatened punitive tariffs on Germany's car industry while president, and now wants to slap a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all imports if returned to office, Germany is using a transatlantic coordinator to ready for Trump 2.0.

As coordinator, Michael Link is leading what Berlin calls "bypass diplomacy", crisscrossing the union, targeting swing states where Germany is a heavy investor.

"It would be extremely important, if Donald Trump were re-elected, to prevent the punitive tariffs he is planning on goods from the EU," he told Reuters.

He said he had met Republican governors of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama and Indiana. At each stop, he explains why good trade ties underpin Germany's US presence. The biggest exporter of US-made cars is BMW, and Germany says it employs 860,000 Americans directly and indirectly.