Explained | How will the RNC change after the Trump assassination attempt?

In the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Trump campaign officials raised concerns that the speeches set to be delivered at the Republican National Convention this week might be overly aggressive in the shadow of an act of apparent political violence, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The word that came back from the staff was reassuring: Little in the speeches that had already been written and submitted for approval needed to change, according to both people.

But the campaign officials’ unease and concern about overheated rhetoric reflects how profoundly the political landscape has been altered in the immediate aftermath of the shooting Saturday.

But while Trump and his campaign have said publicly that the convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee, will proceed as planned, the shooting has created a new frame for what was already a volatile presidential race that will doubtless be reflected in the convention’s programming, speeches and tone.