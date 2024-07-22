Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over 'mock trial' miniseries

Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit against Fox News for publishing nude photos and videos of him in a fictionalized "mock trial" show focused on his foreign dealings, according to a court filing by his lawyers on Sunday.

The filing did not give a reason for the voluntary dismissal of the suit. ABC News reported that Hunter, who is the son of President Joe Biden, dropped the suit with the intention of refiling it against new defendants, citing a person familiar with the younger Biden's legal strategy.

A spokesperson for Fox News Media told news website Axios the company was reiterating previous comments that the lawsuit was "politically motivated" and "devoid of merit."