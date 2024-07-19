Hunter Biden tries to toss criminal cases using Trump special counsel ruling

Washington: US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, moved on Thursday to throw out his criminal conviction on gun charges and dismiss a separate case accusing him of tax evasion based on an argument that the special counsel prosecuting him was unlawfully appointed.

Biden's lawyers cited a federal judge's decision on Monday to dismiss the criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office.

Florida-based US District Judge Aileen Cannon found the appointment of the special counsel in that case, Jack Smith, violated the US Constitution because Congress had not given him the authority to pursue the case. Smith's office is appealing.