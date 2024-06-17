Home
Hunter Biden's lawyers withdraw motion for new gun trial

'The Motion for a New Trial (formerly DI 233) has been deleted at the request of counsel,' the note filed to the docket website read, describing it as a 'correcting entry'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 16:30 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 16:30 IST

Lawyers for Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on Monday withdrew a filing seeking a new trial in his federal gun case, moments after the motion was uploaded to his case's docket in Delaware federal court, according to a note on a court document website.

"The Motion for a New Trial (formerly DI 233) has been deleted at the request of counsel," the note filed to the docket website read, describing it as a "correcting entry".

Biden's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action.

Published 17 June 2024, 16:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenHunter Biden

