Hurricane Helene carved a 600-plus-mile path of devastation in US

<p>Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm when it made landfall, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee. Reports of destruction and record flooding stretched more than 600 miles. As of Tuesday afternoon, officials had reported more than 130 deaths from the storm.</p>.<p>Officials in Newport, Tennessee, ordered thousands of residents to evacuate following concerns over a potential dam collapse and a flash flood warning.</p>.<p>Dozens of patients and staff were rescued from Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, after the Nolichucky River reached record levels.</p>.<p>Cars were seen stranded on flooded roads in Boone, North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper called Helene "one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of western North Carolina."</p>.Massive search and rescue operation in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.<p>Residents in Asheville, North Carolina, were left without power, water and gas, and struggling to find food as hundreds of roads were closed across the state.</p>.<p>Two people died in Anderson County, South Carolina, after trees fell on their homes. Another person died in a car crash during the storm.</p>.<p>Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood returned to their homes to retrieve belongings after Helene heavily flooded roads and submerged cars.</p>.<p>The storm ripped through central Georgia, causing at least six deaths. In total, state officials reported 15 fatalities from the storm, including an emergency worker.</p>.<p>In Dublin, Georgia, a resident died after a tree fell on his house.</p>.<p>Near Cedar Grove, Georgia, a tree fell on a tractor-trailer heading down a highway, killing a passenger and injuring another.</p>.<p>In Perry, Florida, wind ripped apart roofs and windows, and tore down trees. The city lost power for more than 24 hours.</p>.<p>Debris from broken-down homes littered Keaton Beach, Florida, a community of more than 12,000 residents.</p>.<p>Homes were flattened in the Gulf Coast town of Horseshoe Beach, Florida.</p>.<p>Residents of Crystal River, Florida, treaded floodwaters after Helene made landfall there Friday.</p>.<p>Two people were found dead on<strong> </strong>Treasure Island, Florida. Eleven deaths had been confirmed in the state as of Saturday.</p>