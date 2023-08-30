Hurricane Idalia turns into a monster storm because of heat in Gulf of Mexico

But this summer sea-surface temperatures in parts of the Gulf have reached much higher—including one reading of 100 degrees F. This kind of measurement only involves the top centimeter (0.4 inch) of the ocean at most, however, says Nick Shay, a professor or meteorology and physical oceanography at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

Additionally, these high readings have typically occurred in very shallow areas such as those around coral reefs, which heat up much more quickly and uniformly than the deeper ocean. Although this shallow heating can be devastating for the reefs, it has less influence on storms, which depend more on deep wells of water, Shays says. That is because as storms swirl over the ocean, they cause it to churn, pulling up water from below. If that water is colder, it can kill off the convection engine that powers tropical cyclones. Yet if the deeper water is also warm, the storm has ample fuel.