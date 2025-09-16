<p>A brown woman was allegedly chased at the far-right anti-immigrant rally in London which saw a massive turnout of over 1,50,000 people. </p><p>The ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and addressed remotely by American tech billionaire Elon Musk, descended into chaos recently with at least 26 police officers hurt in clashes and 24 arrests.</p><p>A video of the purported chase is doing the rounds on social media where a woman of colour can be seen running away from the protestors. The woman can also be heard saying, "This is what's happening, they are chasing us."</p><p>The boy then asks her, "What are you doing?" </p>.Who is Tommy Robinson? Far-right activist behind London rally which saw a turnout of over 1 lakh.<p>To this, the woman replies, " What are you doing? I was born in this country." Another woman then steps into the scene and tells the woman, "Then f****** love your country."</p>.<p>The boy can also be heard saying, "Smack her, smack her. Why are you coming against us?"</p><p><em>DH</em> could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. </p><p>British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had condemned the assaults on police officers and racist intimidation on Sunday, a day after the protests. </p><p>In his first official response to the violence on the streets not far from 10 Downing Street, Starmer took to X to condemn intimidation of people based on their migrant background.</p><p>“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values,” said Starmer.</p><p>“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin,” he said.</p><p>At the rally, Robinson told his supporters, "Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment."</p><p>US billionaire Elon Musk, who has intervened in British politics to support Robinson and other far-right figures, called for a change of government in Britain. He said the British public were scared to exercise their free speech.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>