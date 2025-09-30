If Hamas rejects Trump Gaza plan, Israel will 'finish the job', envoy says

<p>United Nations: If Palestinian militants Hamas reject US President Donald’s Trump Gaza peace plan Israel will “finish the job” and bring home all the remaining hostages, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Tuesday.</p><p>"If they reject the plan, Israel will finish the job, either the easy way or the hard way. Their return cannot wait. This is not only a road map to bring them back. It is also a plan to end the tyranny of terror that was unleashed on October 7,” Danon told an event at the UN to mark the upcoming two-year anniversary of the Hamas attack that triggered the war in the Palestinian enclave.</p>