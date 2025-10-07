Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

If Trump convinces China to abandon force against Taiwan he deserves Nobel prize, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te says

The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international backer, despite the absence of formal ties.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 05:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 05:02 IST
World newsUSChinaTaiwanDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us