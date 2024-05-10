If voted to power, will scrap Rwanda scheme: UK Labour leader Keir Starmer

Starmer’s announcement comes after his shadow health secretary Wes Streeting claimed more Tory MPs were considering defecting to Labour because of “division and incompetence” in Rishi Sunak’s government, claiming to have spoken to others “who are wrestling with their future.”

In a speech at Dover, a coastal town in England’s southeastern Kent county, the Labour leader set out plans to use new counter-terrorism powers to tackle people-smuggling gangs and accused the Conservatives of operating a “Travelodge amnesty” by housing asylum-seekers in hotels rather than processing their claims.