Immediate action will be taken: Indian Consulate in San Francisco after BAPS temple vandalism in US

The Consulate General of India, San Francisco, on Friday, strongly deplored the act of vandalism which took place on September 24 night at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, in California, and has taken up the matter with local authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.
Unknown miscreants had vandalised the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento, on Wednesday, desecrating it with expletive-laden graffiti saying "Hindus go back!", the BAPS Public Affairs said.
More details to follow...
Published 27 September 2024, 05:14 IST