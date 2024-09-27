Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Immediate action will be taken: Indian Consulate in San Francisco after BAPS temple vandalism in US

Unknown miscreants had vandalised the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento, on Wednesday, desecrating it with expletive-laden graffiti saying 'Hindus go back!', the BAPS Public Affairs said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 05:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Consulate General of India, San Francisco, on Friday, strongly deplored the act of vandalism which took place on September 24 night at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, in California, and has taken up the matter with local authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.

Unknown miscreants had vandalised the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento, on Wednesday, desecrating it with expletive-laden graffiti saying "Hindus go back!", the BAPS Public Affairs said.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2024, 05:14 IST
World newsUS newsSan Franciscovandalism

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT