Imran Khan booked for inciting Pakistan govt officials to mutiny: Report

On Friday, Khan posted a long note on his X account, which said, “This is not the first time in the history of this country that one individual (referring to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir) has put the entire country at stake to protect his hold on power. (General) Yahya Khan also betrayed the Awami League and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to stay in power." He recalled the events from 1971 when 90,000 soldiers were taken as prisoners during Bangladesh's Liberation War and how former president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto himself admitted to the loss of 50,000 innocent lives.