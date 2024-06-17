In a Greek jail, inmates find freedom in theatre

Around 250 inmates have taken part in the prison's workshop since it launched in 2016, and more than 1,800 have watched the shows. One man came back to take part in the performance despite being recently released so as not to disappoint the other inmates.

For this year's play, director Aikaterini Papageorgiou said she was looking for something a person in confinement could identify with.

In Antigone, the most political of plays written by Greek tragedian Sophocles around 441 BC, the titular character disobeys her uncle, King Creon, to bury her brother, while grappling with life's written and unwritten rules.

Even the more sceptical among the inmates were forced to tackle life's big philosophical questions.

"In real life too, we put on a show," Bougiotis said. "Life is theatre too."

Papageorgiou said directing the group through the toughest period of their life was a huge source of hope.

"For those of us who are not in this world, to see this fervour that their minds cannot be imprisoned even though their bodies are is very inspiring," she said.

"It's very hopeful for humankind, for its strength... and for redemption."