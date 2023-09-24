In Marseille, Pope Francis urges Europe to heed the plight of migrants

At a meeting earlier Saturday, the pope, who has focused much of his two-day trip on the plight of migrants looking for a better life in Europe by crossing the Mediterranean, condemned the world’s indifference to the deaths of many of those who try to make that treacherous journey. More than Over 2,300 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from North and sub-Saharan Africa to reach Europe have been recorded dead or missing so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency.