In Myanmar war, crucial window looms for junta and rebels

Some of these are areas that the junta will look to retake or hold on to before the rains arrive, even as the rebels seek to maintain their momentum, said Zachary Abuza, a professor at the U.S. National War College and a specialist on Southeast Asia.

"There are a couple of really important strategic objectives for the military in the coming weeks," he said, referring to key ongoing battles, including those for Myawaddy and towns in Rakhine state.

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls from Reuters.

Since October, the junta has faced a string of battlefield defeats and, together with a haemorrhaging economy, is grappling with its biggest challenge since taking power.

It has lost control of around half of its 5,280 military positions, including outposts, bases and headquarters, and 60% of territory it had previously controlled in ethnic minority areas, according to estimates by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

The military could within the next six months lose control of all major borderlands with Bangladesh, China, India and Thailand, areas where it is currently battling a mix of rebel groups, a Thai official and a diplomatic source told Reuters, based on their assessment of the ongoing fighting.

Stretched thin across frontier territories that are slipping out of its grip, the junta may look to consolidate resources and prioritise key areas, they said.

Both asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to media.

'WRITING IS ON THE WALL'

But they added that although the junta was weakened and bleeding troops, it had retained the firepower to inflict significant damage to resistance groups and hold the central lowland region, home to the majority Bamar people.

Even hemmed in, government forces could mount a robust defence and prolong the conflict, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a Bangkok-based regional political analyst.

"I think that this could drag on," he said referring to the turmoil in the country. But he added the junta's control was in the long run "untenable".

"The writing is on the wall," Thitinan said, pointing to the battlefield losses, emboldened resistance and lack of popular support.

After losing control of Myawaddy, the military has mounted a counter-offensive to take back the town, a conduit for border trade of over $1 billion annually.

The Karen National Union (KNU), one of Myanmar's oldest ethnic armies, which initially dislodged the military from Myawaddy, is now battling to hold back the junta assault.

"More than 1,000 troops are approaching and moving forward to Myawaddy but KNLA joint forces still trying hard for intercepting, blocking and attacking them," KNU spokesman Saw Taw Nee told Reuters, referring to the fighting between junta troops and the group's armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army.

"Fierce fighting is taking place everyday."