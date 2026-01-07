Menu
In post-Maduro Venezuela, US eyes security chief as potential target: Report

Diosdado Cabello, who controls security forces accused of widespread human rights abuses, is one of ​a handful of Maduro loyalists.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 09:47 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 09:47 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpVenezuelaNicolas Maduro

