In UN speech, Biden calls for collective action on Ukraine and other major crises

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence,” Biden said as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine watched from the audience. “But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles” of the U.N. Charter “to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I respectfully suggest the answer is no.”