Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

India communicating between Russia and Ukraine: Jaishankar

The minister was asked about India's role in dealing with Russia and Ukraine.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 02:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 02:14 IST
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us