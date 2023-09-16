India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

Kelowna City Councillor Mohini Singh told CBC News that the student had only been in the city for around five months and spoke little English. She called the attack 'totally unacceptable.'

"He loves going to school. He has a great rapport with his teachers. No problem there," she said. "He is absolutely traumatised. He's in a state of shock." Singh said she went to visit the teenager, and that he was hardly able to lift his head from his chest and only spoke a few words.