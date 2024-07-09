India eyes energy deals with Rosneft and other Russian companies

New Delhi: India wants to strengthen its energy ties with Russia and could seek deals with Rosneft and other leading Russian oil firms as part of a broader push to boost bilateral trade, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 from about $65 billion at present, Kwatra told a news conference after the two leaders met in Moscow.

"The two leaders when they spoke of cooperation in the (energy) sector, they did focus on how exactly to strengthen that partnership," Kwatra said.