Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

India issues fresh flood risk warnings to Pak amid heavy rain in northern states

The alerts, routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs, were issued on "humanitarian grounds", the sources said.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 07:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 07:22 IST
India NewsWorld newsrainsPakistanfloods

Follow us on :

Follow Us