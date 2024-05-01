India must tread softly on South China Sea

That is why India’s recent call for a “rules-based order” in the South China Sea raises eyebrows. This unwarranted call came, out of all places, during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Philippines. It is a senseless provocation of China that India can do without. India should be cognisant of the shift in the power dynamic in Southeast Asia, as the Philippines is drifting away as an outlier in its region by aligning with the US’ policy to create limited-membership, closed military-political alliances in the South China Sea, which are anti-Russia and anti-China.

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte (who had originally mooted the BrahMos deal with Russia’s backing) warned current President Bongbong Marcos Jr last week about the risks of cosying up with the US at the expense of balanced relations with China, accusing Washington of trying to provoke a war between the Philippines and China, and forewarning that he doesn’t believe “America will die for us” if tensions grow into direct clashes.

This came after Marcos Jr gave four bases to the United States over and above the existing five, which allows the US to move its military assets dangerously close to Chinese territory. Two of them border directly on contested waters in the South China Sea. Evidently, Washington is reasserting political control over its former colony to maintain an expanded military presence there, and shape that country into a suitable proxy for a potential conflict with China. The US strategy falls out of its copybook on Ukraine following the regime change in 2014, which ultimately culminated in the 2022 escalation of the Donbass crisis into a full-blown NATO-Russia proxy war.