Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

India had said issue was bilateral, rejected US mediation: Pakistan's Ishaq Dar reveals

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which they reaffirmed their resolve to bolster Pakistan-US ties.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 16:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us