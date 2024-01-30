India-Singapore working on food security, green growth and emerging tech: Indian envoy to Singapore

Singapore: Work is ongoing in new fields identified by the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) which was established by the two countries in September 2022, Indian envoy Shilpak Ambule said here.

"ISMR has identified specific pillars of cooperation and work is ongoing in these new fields of food security, digital transformation, green growth, skills and emerging technologies," the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore said here last night at the 75th Republic Day celebration reception.

The ISMR is a leaders-led forum to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration given the rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in a post-Covid-19 recovery phase and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency and Smart Nation Initiative, was the Guest of Honour at the 75th Republic Day of India reception.