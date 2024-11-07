India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support: Democratic Congressman

<p>New Delhi: Following Donald Trump's victory in the United States presidential election, Indian-origin Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support and will continue to grow stronger and deeper under the Republican Party administration.</p>.<p>Born into a Tamil-speaking family in New Delhi, Krishnamoorthi is the US representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district. He expressed optimism about the future of India-US relations under the Trump presidency.</p>.<p>Donald Trump is poised to begin his term as the 47th president of the United States, having secured a victory against his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris in a closely fought election.</p>.<p>In an exclusive interview, Krishnamoorthi with <em>PTI</em> Wednesday that Indian-Americans -- numbering more than 5 millions -- are the "glue" that holds the ties together.</p>.Who is in the running for top jobs in Trump's second administration?.<p>"I think the relationship will continue to grow stronger and deeper, covering more areas, from commercial ties to security ties to people-to-people connections," said Krishnamoorthi, a member of the Democratic Party.</p>.<p>With Trump set to take over as the US President in January, the Congressman emphasised the need for cooperation between Republicans and Democrats moving forward.</p>.<p>"We have to move forward in a spirit of cooperation with Republicans and Democrats who want to get something done for the American people," Krishnamoorthi said.</p>.<p>He highlighted key issues that the new administration needs to address, including the rising cost of living, securing America's borders, reforming the immigration system, and safeguarding citizens' rights and freedoms.</p>.<p>Asked about his own electoral victory despite disappointing results for his party, Krishnamoorthi, expressed confidence in the outcome.</p>.<p>"I had a big victory," he said. "The reason I won resoundingly is because I have pursued a policy of bipartisanship and civility, and I've focused on getting things done for the people."</p>