India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support: Democratic Congressman

Born into a Tamil-speaking family in New Delhi, Krishnamoorthi is the US representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district. He expressed optimism about the future of India-US relations under the Trump presidency.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 11:54 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 11:54 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States

