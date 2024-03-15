India-US security cooperation will become even more important in the years ahead: US Ambassador to India

Washington: India-US security cooperation will become even more important in the years ahead and the work of the two countries on emerging technologies will take on even more promise, a top American diplomat said on Thursday, reiterating the remarks of President Joe Biden that this is the defining partnership of the 21st century.

“As both President Biden and Prime Minister Modi have said, our impact on each other is important, but what we can do for the world is even more important. Whether it’s addressing food insecurity or battling the next pandemic or connecting millions to the digital economy, there is so much we can do together,” Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, wrote in a blog post in his recent return from India.

Verma is the highest-ranking Indian-American ever in the State Department. He was also the first ever Indian-American to serve as the US Ambassador to India.

“So, where are we headed?” Verma wrote as he described in detail the significant growth in the India-US relationship over the last few decades.

He identified defence, democracy and technology as three key areas of cooperation between the two countries.