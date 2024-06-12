Indian national gets over 2-yr jail term for hacking ex-employer's server system in Singapore

According to court documents, Kandula felt "confused and upset" when he was fired as he felt he had performed well and "made good contributions" to NCS during his employment, reported Channel News Asia. After being sacked by NCS, he did not have another job in Singapore and returned to India from where he used his laptop to gain unauthorised access to the system using the administrator login credentials. He did so on six occasions between January 6 and January 17 last year. In February that year, Kandula returned to Singapore after finding a new job. He rented a room with a former NCS colleague and used his Wi-Fi network to access NCS' system once on February 23, 2023.