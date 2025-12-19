<p>New York: A 35-year-old Indian-origin cab driver has been charged with the alleged rape of an unconscious passenger in the US state of California, according to the district attorney's office.</p>.<p>The accused, Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Wednesday.</p>.United States kickstarts regime change in Kyiv .<p>According to a press release by the Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Sekhon, a driver for a cab-hailing service provider, picked up the victim outside a bar late on November 27 to transport her to her home.</p>.<p>Sekhon allegedly continued driving the victim, who was intoxicated and had passed out, after the ride ended and sexually assaulted her.</p>.<p>He was arrested on Monday and was charged with rape of an unconscious person and the aggravating factor of the victim being particularly vulnerable.</p>.<p>Sekhon remains in custody with bail set at USD 500,000.</p>.<p>An early disposition conference has been scheduled for December 29. </p>